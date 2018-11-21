Pelicans News Around the Web (11-21-2018)
Watch Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry interview himself
Whenever your team scores 140 points for only the second time in franchise history and you’re on a three-game winning streak, you have a reason to be happy.Watch Here»
‘Like a bull in a china shop’: Julius Randle standing out for Pelicans
Randle became the fifth player in NBA history to record a triple-double while playing just 25 minutes or less, joining Markelle Fultz (2018), Russell Westbrook (2017), Hassan Whiteside (2015) and Fat Lever (1987).Read More»
Julius Randle brings punishing style, major production to Pelicans sixth-man role
Randle has spent the first month of the 2018-19 regular season administering punishment to opposing defenses, both in the literal sense and on the scoreboard.Read More»
Milestone Moments: Anthony Davis approaches 10,000 points
In a one-on-one interview with Jen Hale, Pelicans forward Anthony Davis talks about approaching 10,000 career points and his goals following the milestone achievement.Watch Here»
Pelicans may have found solution for the shorthanded backcourt in Frank Jackson
There were two words repeatedly ringing in Frank Jackson’s head during the past month.Read More»
Hot Pelicans head out on the road
It’s almost as if the New Orleans Pelicans are trying to match that football team that plays next door.Read More»