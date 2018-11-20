Pelicans News Around the Web (11-20-2018)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 140, Spurs 126

Anthony Davis may not have reached a significant individual milestone in front of his home fans Monday, but the five-time All-Star got just about everything else he could’ve wanted, including a convincing victory over the Spurs.

The New Orleans Pelicans finished off a three-game home stand with a 140-126 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (Nov. 19).

Monday night was supposed to be all about Anthony Davis trying to get his 10,000th career point.

Anthony Davis leads the Pelicans with 29 points and 9 rebounds in a 140-126 win over the Spurs. Julius Randle posted a triple-double for New Orleans while Demar DeRozan had 21 points and 6 rebounds for San Antonio in the loss.

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans highlights as they defeat the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 in the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Nov. 19.

Julius Randle put up a triple-double against the San Antonio Spurs, watch his postgame interview with Jen Hale.

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 at the Smoothie King Center on November 19, 2018.

Forward Anthony Davis speaks with the media after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 at the Smoothie King Center on November 19, 2018.

Forward Julius Randle speaks with the media after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 at the Smoothie King Center on November 19, 2018.

Guard Jrue Holiday speaks with the media after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 at the Smoothie King Center on November 19, 2018.

Randle finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. E’Twaun Moore scored 24 points, and Jrue Holiday scored 21 for New Orleans.

Randle produced 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Pelicans' 140-126 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Anthony Davis named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday for the week of Nov. 12-18.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday for the week of Nov. 12-18.

New Orleans Pelicans continue dominance at home

We wrote earlier about the New Orleans Pelicans trying to create a home court advantage. If they continue to win like this at home, then that shouldn’t be an issue.