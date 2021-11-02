Pelicans News Around the Web (11-2-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be worn for select games throughout the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season.

Three New Orleans rotation players questionable for Phoenix game

Injuries have forced Willie Green to shuffle his lineups and rotation from what New Orleans planned early in 2021-22. It’s possible that will be the case to an even greater degree Tuesday.

Willie Green updates Zion Williamson status | Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International

Prior to departing on a flight to Phoenix, New Orleans players were happy to see an All-Star teammate back on the practice court Monday. Zion Williamson is not yet cleared for full practice participation and 5-on-5 play, but he joined the Pelicans in other portions of their Monday workout. First-year head coach Willie Green said scans on Williamson’s right foot have been completed and show that the 21-year-old forward is making progress.

The Pelicans' City Edition uniforms are purposely simplistic. Here's why.

The “NOLA” emblem will once again be used on the front of the New Orleans Pelicans’ alternate uniforms.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson 'progressing' in recovery from fractured foot but out at least another two to three weeks

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is "progressing" in his recovery from a fractured right foot, but his return to play is still up in the air.

Green: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson ‘progressing pretty well’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is running, cutting and “doing explosive work” as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair his broken right foot, but is not yet involved in competitive five-on-five situations at practice, coach Willie Green said Monday.

