Pelicans News Around the Web (11-19-2020)

It's official: With the Pelicans owning No. 24, get ready to welcome point guard RJ Hampton to ... oh wait, he's been traded to the Denver Nuggets.

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to add draft capital.

With the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the University of Alabama.

For much of the 2019-20 regular season, New Orleans played at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, before ultimately finishing fourth among the 30 teams in that statistic, averaging 103.89 possessions per 48 minutes. Perhaps it should not have been a surprise Wednesday then, when the Pelicans used the No. 13 overall draft pick to select one of college basketball’s fastest players.

What do you know about Kira Lewis Jr.? The New Orleans Pelicans nabbed the speedy Alabama point guard at No. 13 in the 2020 NBA draft.

With the 13th pick in Wednesday’s draft, the New Orleans Pelicans went with speed. In the lottery, they took Kira Lewis Jr., a lightning-quick point guard from Alabama.

The New Orleans Pelicans went into the 2020 NBA Draft with four picks on the board and plenty of questions about what their roster will look like by the end of the night.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have selected University of Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft.

The terms of New Orleans' deal to send the 24th pick to Denver are still unclear, but they are expected to receive a future draft pick.

The first thing Antoine Pettway noticed about Kira Lewis — hell, the first thing everyone notices about Kira Lewis