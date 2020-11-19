Pelicans News Around the Web (11-19-2020)
Not RJ Hampton, Elijah Hughes, Nick Richards: Pelicans' final 3 picks become 3 quick trades
It's official: With the Pelicans owning No. 24, get ready to welcome point guard RJ Hampton to ... oh wait, he's been traded to the Denver Nuggets.See More»
Pelicans trade 24, 39, 42 in NBA draft, continue to horde assets; see updated war chest
The New Orleans Pelicans continue to add draft capital.See More»
2020 NBA Draft: New Orleans Pelicans trade #39 (Elijah Hughes) to Utah Jazz and #42 (Nick Richards) to Charlotte Hornets
And let’s add some more future draft compensation!See More»
Pelicans select Kira Lewis Jr. with the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft
With the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the University of Alabama.See More»
Fast-paced Pelicans pick Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. at No. 13
For much of the 2019-20 regular season, New Orleans played at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, before ultimately finishing fourth among the 30 teams in that statistic, averaging 103.89 possessions per 48 minutes. Perhaps it should not have been a surprise Wednesday then, when the Pelicans used the No. 13 overall draft pick to select one of college basketball’s fastest players.See More»
Five things to know about New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr.
Selected 13th overall in 2020 NBA DraftSee More»
5 things to know about Kira Lewis Jr.: Pelicans pick is young, fast, new to New Orleans
What do you know about Kira Lewis Jr.? The New Orleans Pelicans nabbed the speedy Alabama point guard at No. 13 in the 2020 NBA draft.See More»
Why Kira Lewis Jr.? On the Pelicans' lone NBA draft pick, lobs, 'excitement' and speed
With the 13th pick in Wednesday’s draft, the New Orleans Pelicans went with speed. In the lottery, they took Kira Lewis Jr., a lightning-quick point guard from Alabama.See More»
Kira Lewis brings Pelicans added guard depth, more questions about future
The New Orleans Pelicans went into the 2020 NBA Draft with four picks on the board and plenty of questions about what their roster will look like by the end of the night.See More»
Pelicans select University of Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. in first round of 2020 NBA draft
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have selected University of Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft.See More»
Pelicans take PG Kira Lewis Jr. with 13th pick, trade 24th pick to Denver
The terms of New Orleans' deal to send the 24th pick to Denver are still unclear, but they are expected to receive a future draft pick.See More»
Kira Lewis goes to the New Orleans Pelicans: Here’s what they’re getting
The first thing Antoine Pettway noticed about Kira Lewis — hell, the first thing everyone notices about Kira LewisSee More»
NEXT UP: