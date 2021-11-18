Pelicans News Around the Web (11-18-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 113, Pelicans 98

Miami guard Tyler Herro was trying to throw an alley oop 50 feet from the basket Wednesday, but the pass was completely uncatchable. No problem. Instead of finding Heat teammate Jimmy Butler for a two-point dunk, Herro instead was rewarded with three points when his errant dish somehow went in the basket. Herro’s fortuitous “mistake” helped Miami go on a big third-quarter surge, turning a halftime deficit vs. New Orleans into a double-digit lead.

The New Orleans Pelicans have gotten to face two short-handed opponents in a row.

MIAMI -- — Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in his return from a sprained right ankle, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Miami Heat’s 113-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

