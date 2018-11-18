Pelicans News Around the Web (11-18-2018)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Nuggets 115

During the ’18 offseason, Alvin Gentry frequently mentioned that better protecting homecourt was a major objective for the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis drops 40 points, Julius Randle adds 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans drop the Nuggets, 125-115.

When the New Orleans Pelicans played the Nuggets in Denver on Oct. 29, they didn’t have superstar forward Anthony Davis to try and close things out in the fourth quarter.

It pained Anthony Davis to watch from the bench in Denver Oct. 29 as his Pelicans, after a slow start, chipped their way back within two before falling by five against the Nuggets. The result marked New Orleans’ second of six consecutive losses.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's 125-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets..

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 125-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Photos from the matchup between New Orleans and Denver.

Pelicans F Anthony Davis scores 40-plus points in back-to-back games.

Anthony Davis’ improved passing helping Pelicans’ offense

Anthony Davis says he knows that teams are game planning around him. That’s what happens when you’re a superstar and you can go off for 40 points on any given night.

Starter or not, Julius Randle providing a little bit of everything in first season with Pelicans

Most NBA players thrive when they can walk into an arena on any given night and know exactly what their team needs from them to get a win.

Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 21 points off the bench

Randle managed 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 victory over Denver.