Pelicans News Around the Web (11-17-2021)

Pair of players listed as out for Wednesday game at Miami

The length of New Orleans’ injury list has improved a bit recently, with the likes of forwards Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Herbert Jones having returned to action after missing games, which also created a couple shifts in Willie Green’s starting lineup. The Pelicans have relied on four different combinations for their first string through 15 games.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.

For the first time in a long time, the Pelicans were able to share some good news on Zion Williamson’s ongoing recovery from a foot fracture that’s held him out for the first 15 games of the season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, the team announced, the latest step toward his eventual return to the court.

Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple

In the two-decade history of New Orleans’ NBA franchise, perhaps no Pelicans player has had more local ties than Garrett Temple. Both he and his father played college basketball at LSU, which is why Garrett is a Baton Rouge native. He’s also an avid New Orleans Saints fan whose debut in the NBA coincided on the calendar with the NFL franchise’s greatest moment. The 35-year-old discussed his background with Pelicans.com, including the fact that one of his favorite athletes as a youngster was a certain LSU Tigers center and all-time great: