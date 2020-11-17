Pelicans News Around the Web (11-17-2020)

Mock drafts project Pelicans to add two-way wing Wednesday

There are few things NBA draft analysts agree on as Wednesday’s annual event (7 p.m. Central, ESPN) rapidly approaches, but at least in terms of the New Orleans Pelicans and the No. 13 pick, there is some common ground.

2020 Draft Preview - Jason Jones on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 16, 2020

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings writer for 'The Athletic,' to discuss what the Kings might do with their No. 12 draft pick on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Pelicans announce 2020-21 coaching staff

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the hiring of Bob Beyer, Casey Hill, and Rex Walters as assistant coaches, along with Corey Brewer and Beno Udrih as player development coaches.

Pelicans promote Teresa Weatherspoon to assistant coach, add pair of former NBA players

The Pelicans are promoting former WNBA star and Louisiana Tech legend Teresa Weatherspoon to assistant coach.

Teresa Weatherspoon elevated to a full-time coaching position with new-look New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans announced their coaching staff under Stan Van Gundy on Monday afternoon and the team is elevating Naismith Hall of Famer and WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon to a full-time coaching position.