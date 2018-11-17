Pelicans News Around the Web (11-17-2018)

Anthony Davis leads Pelicans to third-largest comeback victory over Knicks

For the second consecutive game, the New Orleans Pelicans found themselves down by a wide margin in the first half.

With 1:23 to go in Friday night’s (Nov. 16) 129-124 victory against the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle saw something.

New York Knicks coach David Fizdale marched out three rookies in his starting lineup Friday night for the first time this season, searching for some youthful energy from his 4-11 squad that had gone 1-5 in its past six games.

If not for Anthony Davis' determination to dominate inside for most of his 40 minutes on the court, the New Orleans Pelicans could have been blown out by the Knicks.

Davis staked New Orleans to a significant second-half rally during his best scoring night of the season, while teammates Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday came up with big rebounds and baskets down the stretch.

Anthony Davis finishes with a season-high 43 points and 17 rebounds as the Pelicans storm back to knock off the New York Knicks, 129-124.

Pelicans vs Knicks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 11-16-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the Pelicans' comeback win against the New York Knicks.

