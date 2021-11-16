Pelicans News Around the Web (11-16-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Wizards 105, Pelicans 100

New Orleans has been one of the NBA’s slowest-starting teams this season, but on Monday the Pelicans had an excellent chance to take down one of the league’s hottest clubs on its home floor. Although New Orleans held the upper hand for the vast majority of the game, Washington showed why it’s leading the Eastern Conference, roaring back from a 17-point halftime deficit. The Wizards sliced 10 points off that gap in the third quarter, then won the fourth stanza by a 32-20 count.

Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans tries to carry momentum into East trip

Herbert Jones is known for his defense, but on Saturday vs. Memphis, the New Orleans rookie turned into a dangerous three-point threat. Josh Hart is known for his rebounding, but on Saturday, he emerged as a floor general, repeatedly finding teammates for open shots.

Pelicans go ice cold in fourth quarter, blow big lead to Bradley Beal-less Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans have had to play many of their games this season star-less.

Wizards stay hot, erase 19-point deficit to beat Pelicans

WASHINGTON -- — Moments after being serenaded with chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” at the free throw line, fan favorite Montrezl Harrell drew a foul on the other end of the court and pounded his chest as the home crowd roared in approval.

New Orleans visits Miami on 5-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (2-13, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)