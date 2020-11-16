Pelicans News Around the Web (11-16-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans unveil City Edition uniform inspired by flag of New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans today unveiled their latest City Edition uniform, which is heavily inspired by the municipal flag of New Orleans. The Pelicans will begin wearing these uniforms during the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans' new jerseys look like the New Orleans flag.

The New Orleans Pelicans unveiled their City Edition uniforms Friday. This year, the team switched things up, as it phased out the Mardi Gras-inspired jerseys in favor of ones that resemble the New Orleans flag.

