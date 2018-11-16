Pelicans News Around the Web (11-16-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans will kick off three home games in four nights on Friday when the team hosts the New York Knicks.

Kushner: Pelicans' ball-security woes? Answers can be found with Elfrid Payton injury

After 14 games, Alvin Gentry knows the bellwether of his team’s success rests in two places on the postgame box score.

Pelicans Jrue Holiday and Elfrid Payton provide Thanksgiving dinners: photo gallery

New Orleans Pelicans players Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday gave away turkey, fixings, and game tickets to one hundred families gathered inside the Tom and Gayle Benson Community Center at the Kingsley House on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Jrue and Elfrid distribute turkeys for 100 families

Cadillac Carpool with Alvin Gentry: Episode 1

Fox Sports New Orleans sideline reporter Jen Hale rides along with Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry during his commute to work in the first episode of Cadillac Carpool with Alvin Gentry.

Anthony Davis’ 6th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Pelicans’ Anthony Davis hosts his 6th Annual Thanksgiving dinner at New Orleans Mission.