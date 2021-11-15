Pelicans News Around the Web (11-15-2021)

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors on top, Clippers and Suns surge, plus a chaos check for all 30 teams (even yours!)

I’ll be honest with you: I had a whole other theme for this week’s Power Rankings. I planned to throw out some spotlights on certain players and even had the formatting of everything done as of late Saturday night.

The NBA's last remaining one-loss team suffered its second defeat when the Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Stephen Curry kicked off the week with a 50-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks -- and dropped 40 against the Chicago Bulls on Friday -- but was 7-of-22 from the field in Sunday's loss.

Preview: Wizards return to D.C., host Pelicans Monday night

The Wizards are back in D.C. on Monday night, hosting the Pelicans at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a dominant win over the Magic on Saturday night. New Orleans is 2-12 on the season, but is coming off an 11-point win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Scott Kushner: Willie Green's focus on fundamentals helping struggling Pelicans

Through the wreckage, Willie Green hasn’t budged.

Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans guard Didi Louzada

New Orleans second-year guard Didi Louzada has appeared in a handful of NBA regular season games, but none have been against his favorite player growing up as a youngster in Brazil – the man who’s also the reason Louzada wears his unique uniform number. However, that could potentially occur in February, March or April, when the Pelicans are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Lakers during their 82-game schedule.

Pelicans recall Didi Louzada from Birmingham

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled guard Didi Louzada from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.