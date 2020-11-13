Pelicans News Around the Web (11-13-2020)

2020 Draft Preview - Fred Katz & Duane Rankin on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 12, 2020

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer cover picks No. 9, which belongs to the Wizards, and pick No. 10, which belongs to the Suns, on today's Draft Coverage. The duo are joined by Fred Katz, Washington Wizards beat writer for 'The Athletic,' and Duane Rankin, journalist covering the Suns for azcentral.

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey, a crafty scorer and tenacious defender, says he worked out for Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey spent his 20th birthday at the gym.

Stan Van Gundy’s politics go beyond Twitter, but don’t call him ‘woke’

Stan Van Gundy has never been afraid to express how he feels.