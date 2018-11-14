Pelicans News Around the Web (11-13-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch, live stream and lineups

Coming off a win against the top team in the Eastern Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans travel to take on one of the teams at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Pelicans hope to repeat dominating effort vs. Timberwolves

A resounding 126-110 win over the first-place Toronto Raptors displayed the Pelicans’ dynamic potency and capability.

Game Preview: New Orleans Pelicans seek to atone for last season’s struggles against Minnesota Timberwolves

Coming off a mighty impressive road win against the Raptors, the New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will next focus their attention on the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9), who hope a quick facelift can get their season on track.

Anthony Davis and the Pelicans are more confident than ever

Dell Demps has the four-digit lottery combination that landed Anthony Davis committed to memory.

Road Trip Preview 11-13-18

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview Wednesday's road match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

E'Twaun Moore sparks Pelicans with effective old-school, no-frills game

The game took place 11 years ago in a Las Vegas holiday tournament, but Wesley Johnson still remembers competing against a Purdue University freshman with a strikingly old-school approach.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 11-12-18

E'Twaun Moore talks about his big night against the Toronto Raptors.

Pelicans Practice: Julius Randle 11-13-18

Julius Randle talks about his game day efficiency and how he is fitting in with the Pelicans.

Pelicans Practice: Darius Miller 11-13-18

Darius Miller talks about what has been clicking for the Pelicans and how they hope to continue to improve as team.

Wesley Johnson gives Alvin Gentry wealth of options with dynamic New Orleans Pelicans rotation

The 31-year-old, who is in his ninth year, gives the Pelicans the size and experience they need to body up on the longer perimeter scorers in the NBA.