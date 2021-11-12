Pelicans News Around the Web (11-12-2021)

Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall questionable for Brooklyn game

Brandon Ingram returned to the practice court Thursday, raising hopes that he might be able to play this weekend for New Orleans during its back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center. Officially, Ingram’s status remained questionable this afternoon, when the Pelicans released their injury report. Also questionable to play Friday vs. the Brooklyn Nets is forward Naji Marshall (right knee soreness).

Brandon Ingram last appeared in a game Oct. 29 vs. Sacramento, a stretch that has seen New Orleans lose all six games it has played since. The Pelicans would be thrilled to get the 25-points-per-game scorer back in uniform from a right hip contusion soon; one positive step in that direction occurred Thursday, with Ingram’s return to practice in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The 2020 All-Star forward was pleased to be back with his teammates and playing 5-on-5 fullcourt.

The New Orleans Pelicans are on an eight-game losing streak, but Brandon Ingram has seen worse.