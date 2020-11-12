Pelicans News Around the Web (11-12-2020)

Broadcaster round table on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 10, 2020

Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels from Fox Sports New Orleans, along with Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier from the Pelicans Radio Network, join Daniel Sallerson for a round table discussion on the official start of the NBA season on Dec. 22, free agency, draft, and more.

Aaron Nesmith, 3-point specialist from Vanderbilt, said he's done draft workout with Pelicans

Before a stress fracture in his right foot ended his season prematurely, Aaron Nesmith was singeing nets like no other player in college basketball.

Pelicans roster analysis: What comes next for Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball?

The start of a new NBA season is on the horizon once again.