Pelicans News Around the Web (11-12-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans begin a two-game road trip on Monday night with both games set to air on national TV.

NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans to face Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors team off to fast start in Toronto

Think back to opening night for a moment.

The New Orleans Pelicans have responded to a six-game losing streak with two consecutive home wins and Monday night they will learn just how far they have come back when they visit the surging Toronto Raptors.

Defense coming together for Pelicans in past two games

Alvin Gentry cares about the work-life balance of his staff. It’s a rare trait for an NBA head coach, but he displayed it after the New Orleans Pelicans’ 119-99 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.