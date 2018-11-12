Pelicans News Around the Web (11-12-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors: How to watch, live stream and lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans begin a two-game road trip on Monday night with both games set to air on national TV.Read More »
NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans to face Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors team off to fast start in Toronto
Think back to opening night for a moment.Read More»
Pelicans-Raptors Preview
The New Orleans Pelicans have responded to a six-game losing streak with two consecutive home wins and Monday night they will learn just how far they have come back when they visit the surging Toronto Raptors.Read More»
Defense coming together for Pelicans in past two games
Alvin Gentry cares about the work-life balance of his staff. It’s a rare trait for an NBA head coach, but he displayed it after the New Orleans Pelicans’ 119-99 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.Read More »