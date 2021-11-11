Pelicans News Around the Web (11-11-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 108, Pelicans 100

Based on a combination of key injuries and recent G League assignments, New Orleans entered Wednesday’s game with only 11 available players. After a second-quarter ejection of Josh Hart for two technical fouls, that count was down to 10. Oklahoma City took full advantage, turning a tight score into a commanding second-half edge, then holding off a late New Orleans surge.

New Orleans Pelicans assign Didi Louzada, transfer Jose Alvarado to Birmingham Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Didi Louzada to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado to Birmingham.

Technical foul fest in New Orleans: Pelicans' frustration boils over in eighth straight loss

Not much has gone right for the New Orleans Pelicans in their first dozen games of the season.

How can the Pelicans end their 8-game losing streak? These three changes might help

This entire season has felt like a giant failure for the New Orleans Pelicans, but they hit rock-bottom Wednesday night.

Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with New Orleans

Brooklyn Nets (8-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-11, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans Pelicans' Willie Green focuses on team's approach, not losing streak

NEW ORLEANS -- Throughout the New Orleans Pelicans' much-maligned start to the 2021-22 season, coach Willie Green has tried to stay positive about the direction in which his team is headed.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green lights into team over technical fouls, approach

The start of the season for the New Orleans Pelicans has been rough. It got worse Wednesday night.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Pelicans shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Early in his third NBA season, New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an every-game starter for the first time in his pro career. The Toronto-area native developed a love for hoops at an early age, with his uncle filling an instrumental role in his basketball development.