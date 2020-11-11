Pelicans News Around the Web (11-11-2020)
2020 Draft Preview - Ian Begley on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 10, 2020
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with New York Knicks reporter for SNY, Ian Begley, to cover what the Knicks might do at pick No. 8 in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.See More»
NBA Board of Governors approves adjustments to collective bargaining agreement
The NBA Board of Governors today unanimously approved adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 NBA season will begin Tuesday, Dec. 22.See More»
3 questions the Pelicans must answer when the NBA reopens for business next week
Brace yourselves for a torrent of NBA activity starting next week.See More»
Kira Lewis is mocked to the Pelicans: Breaking down the fit, and alternatives
Our NBA guru John Hollinger completed his first mock draft on Tuesday, and he attached an unexpected name to the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.See More»
Pelicans offseason preview: Zion Williamson, possible Jrue Holiday trade give New Orleans endless flexibility
The Pelicans are about to take a step back, but won't be down for longSee More»
Will late lottery teams be the real winners of the Draft?
In recent years, several teams positioned at the back of the NBA Draft lottery have found gems.See More»
