Pelicans News Around the Web (11-05-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans go winless on 5-game road trip, fall to Thunder
When Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook left with an ankle injury in the third quarter, the New Orleans Pelicans had a chance to make a run.Read More »
Pelicans falter late, lose sixth straight in 122-116 loss to Thunder
New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry labeled the final two minutes of the third quarter a disaster.Read More »
Postgame wrap: Thunder 122, Pelicans 116
On paper at least, New Orleans faced its most beatable opponent Monday during a challenging five-game West road trip, while seeking its first victory.Read More»
Game 10: Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Quotes 11/5/18Read More»
New Orleans Pelicans have perfect frontcourt complementary piece next to Anthony Davis in Nikola Mirotic
Threekola has found a home, and The Brow, a great partner.Read More»
Jrue Holiday with 14 Assists vs. Oklahoma City ThunderWatch Here»
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores team-high 26 points in losing effort
Randle collected 26 points (10-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Thunder.Watch Here»
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: E'Twaun Moore 11-5-18
Pelicans forward E'Twaun Moore previews tonight's road match-up vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.Watch Here»
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Wesley Johnson 11-5-18
Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson previews tonight's road trip vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.Watch Here»
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Elfrid Payton 11-5-18
Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton gives an update on his progress so far from his ankle injury.Watch Here»