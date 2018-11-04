Pelicans News Around the Web (11-04-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans lose fifth consecutive game
The New Orleans Pelicans had been an offensive threat in every game they’ve played this season – whether Anthony Davis played or not. On Saturday night, the offense slowed down.Read More »
Anthony Davis' return does little to cure ailing Pelicans in loss to Spurs on the road
San Antonio rolled to a 109-95 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night as the Pelicans lost their fifth straight after a 4-0 start.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans losing streak extends to five games after 109-95 defeat to San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Davis and Darius Miller returning to the rotation from injury was not enough for the New Orleans Pelicans to manufacture a win.Read More»
Postgame wrap: Spurs 109, Pelicans 95
New Orleans has been one of the NBA’s most high-powered offenses early in the regular season, but for a half Saturday, it looked anything but potent.Read More»
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-3-18
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's road game vs the San Antonio Spurs.Watch Here»
Jrue Holiday (29 points) Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs
Pelicans’ guard Jrue Holiday scores 29 points vs. Spurs.Watch Here»
Pelicans-Spurs Postgame: Jrue Holiday 11-3-18
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's road game vs the San Antonio Spurs.Watch Here»