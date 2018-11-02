Pelicans News Around the Web (11-02-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans lose 4th consecutive game, fall to Blazers

In the three games Anthony Davis has missed this season, the New Orleans Pelicans have gotten incrementally better.

While the Trail Blazers found it easy to score against the Pelicans, in the end it was their defense — and some stops in the fourth quarter — that helped Portland pull away.

Davis’ presence wasn’t required for New Orleans to hang with Portland for three-plus quarters, but Portland eventually took control in the final period.

New Orleans (4-4) fell to Portland (6-2) in the Moda Center last night 132-119.

New Orleans is now 1-3 on the road to begin the season, heading into the final stops of a four-game trip at San Antonio on Saturday and at Oklahoma City on Monday.

