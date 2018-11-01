Pelicans News Around the Web (11-01-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans fall to Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis returned to the court on Wednesday night, just in time for the Pelicans’ game against the Golden State Warriors.

New Orleans Pelicans unable to slow down Steph Curry, surging Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr scratched of his head when asked why Stephen Curry is shooting the ball so well at the start of his 10th NBA season.

Postgame wrap: Warriors 131, Pelicans 121

In a matchup between the NBA’s two highest-scoring teams, Anthony Davis predicted Wednesday morning that the winner of New Orleans vs. Golden State would be the team that showed any stretches of lockdown defense.

Game 7: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 10/31/18

Quotes on last night’s game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How to watch, live stream and lineups

One night after taking on Golden State, the New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

'Everybody has to do it': How the Pelicans try to handle the realities of back-to-back games

Playing on consecutive nights remains a pain in, shall we say, the back-to-back for most NBA players and coaches, but they realize it’s a necessary evil in an 82-game schedule.

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Alvin Gentry 10-31-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's road game vs the Golden State Warriors.

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Anthony Davis 10-31-18

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's road game vs the Golden State Warriors.

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 10-31-18

Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic recaps tonight's road game vs the Golden State Warriors.

Jrue Holiday (28 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors