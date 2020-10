What comes after the bubble?: One on one with NBPA boss Michele Roberts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA season is on the cusp of completion, an improbable finish after a nearly five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Orleans Pelicans, Next Head Coach Must Agree On Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans parted with Alvin Gentry and will be hiring a head coach within the next two weeks.