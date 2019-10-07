Pelicans News Around the Web (10-7-2019)

Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball put on a show in front of 10,000 Pelicans fans at first public scrimmage

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to gain a foothold in their football-crazed market since moving to the city for the 2002-03 season. Despite hosting the early careers of Chris Paul and Anthony Davis, fans simply hadn't taken to basketball in New Orleans.

