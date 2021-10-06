Pelicans News Around the Web (10-6-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas upgraded to probable for Wednesday vs. Orlando

After missing the team's preseason opener in Minnesota, the New Orleans Pelicans have listed center Jonas Valanciunas (right thumb strain) as probable for Wednesday's home preseason game against the Orlando Magic.

The New Orleans Pelicans were missing Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, two members of their starting frontcourt, in Monday’s preseason opener, but coach Willie Green said he is optimistic one of them will be back soon.

