Pelicans News Around the Web (10-5-2021)

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Timberwolves 117, Pelicans 114

The New Orleans Pelicans opened their four-game preseason schedule Monday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center and ... it looked like a preseason game.

Trey Murphy catches fire in preseason debut, but Pelicans fall to Timberwolves

In the second quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns found himself matched up one-on-one against Jaxson Hayes in the post.

Nickeil, Trey shine but Pelicans lose 117-114 to Timberwolves in preseason opener

The New Orleans Pelicans fell 117-114 to the Minnesota Timberwolves as Trey Murphy III’s 3-point shot attempt was blocked with 1.3 seconds left in regulation. However, the final margin doesn’t adequately depict how the events unfolded in the first preseason game of 2021-22.