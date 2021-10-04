Pelicans News Around the Web (10-4-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful for Monday's preseason game

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed center Jonas Valanciunas as doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right thumb strain.

Jaxson Hayes is 'going to be huge for us this season,' Pelicans coach Willie Green says

A little more than a month into his NBA career, Jaxson Hayes nearly put one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history on a poster.