Pelicans News Around the Web (10-31-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors: How to watch, live stream and lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to take on the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.Read More »
Injuries putting additional pressure on Pelicans in midst of rugged road trip
The grind of an 82-game season is bound to produce a variety of injuries.Read More »
Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Golden State
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the second game during the Pelicans current five game road trip vs the Golden State Warriors.Watch Here»
NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans could use healthy dose of good fortune against Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis is questionable to play.Read More»
Preview: Warriors look to impress Cousins as Pelicans come to Oakland
The red-hot Warriors encounter a limping Pelicans team in a playoff rematch.Read More »
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-30-18
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media about the health status of Anthony Davis and Elfrid Payton.Watch Here»
Alvin Gentry’s recent discovery of talented depth on New Orleans Pelicans roster should change rotation moving forward
Against the Utah Jazz this last Saturday, the Pelicans starters were run off the court, but the game wasn’t a total loss. In playing guys further down the bench, Alvin Gentry may have discovered something.Read More »
Anthony Davis listed as questionable for game against Golden State
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s (Oct. 31) contest against the Golden State Warriors.Read More»
Pelicans Practice: Jahlil Okafor 10-30-18
Pelicans forward Jahlil Okafor talks about getting the opportunity to start last night's game vs the Denver Nuggets.Watch Here »