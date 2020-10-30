Pelicans News Around the Web (10-30-2020)

Ryan Anderson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 29, 2020

Former New Orleans Pelican Ryan Anderson joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek to discuss the hiring of new head coach Stan Van Gundy, who coached Anderson for four years in Orlando (2009-12).

Which free agents could fit best with the core in New Orleans: Pelicans

Former New Orleans Pelican Ryan Anderson joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer on the Pelicans Let’s jump back into the Pelicans mailbag.

Stan Van Gundy eager to work with Pelicans young talent, unselfish roster

A change at head coach often signals a roster teardown or rebuild, but that won’t be the case for several of the nine NBA franchises that have a new sideline leader in place next season.