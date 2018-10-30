Pelicans News Around the Web (10-30-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans’ comeback falls short at Denver

The New Orleans Pelicans had their chances in the fourth quarter on Monday night (Oct. 29) but ultimately, turnovers did them in.

The five-time All-Star power forward sat out a second straight game.

Anthony Davis misses 2nd straight game with sprained elbow

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was held out for a second straight game because of a sprained right elbow.

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Near triple-double in loss

Holiday supplied 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Pelicans' 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

