Pelicans News Around the Web (10-29-2021)

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Bench provided boost vs. Hawks

The New Orleans bench ranks 30th in the NBA in points per game (20.6), but in fairness to the team’s reserves, it is also just 28th in minutes played, meaning Pelicans subs have had less of an opportunity to contribute than every second unit in the league other than Chicago’s and Toronto’s backups.

Josh Hart questionable, Garrett Temple doubtful for Sacramento game

According to Willie Green, New Orleans forward/guard Josh Hart worked out during Thursday’s Pelicans practice time, but Hart (right quadriceps tendinosis) is listed as questionable on today’s injury report to play in Friday’s home game vs. Sacramento. Meanwhile, Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) is doubtful, after sustaining that injury Wednesday vs. Atlanta.

Kushner: Rookies doing well in crunch time a positive development for Pelicans

When the New Orleans Pelicans envisioned what this season would be, it wasn’t designed with lottery odds and pingpong balls in mind.

Brandon Ingram’s ‘middy,’ Jonas Valančiūnas’ minutes, more notes from Pelicans’ first five games

It’s been a tale of two seasons in the first five games of the Willie Green era.

Why Pelicans coach Willie Green remains positive despite team's 1-4 start

In the final 1:11 of Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans gave up a put-back dunk and missed two go-ahead shots.