Pelicans News Around the Web (10-29-2019)

Postgame wrap: Warriors 134, Pelicans 123

After three straight tightly-contested losses in Week 1 of the NBA regular season, New Orleans was only in the hunt for about a quarter Monday, as Golden State rolled to its first victory. The Pelicans didn’t play well at either end of the floor, turning in their lowest percentages so far in shooting the ball and defending, prior to a too-late, fourth-quarter surge.

Alvin Gentry wasn't happy. The fifth-year New Orleans Pelicans coach called two timeouts before the first half of the first quarter had expired. By the second timeout, the Pelicans trailed by nine points.

NEW ORLEANS -- In the first three games of the season for the New Orleans Pelicans, the team was scrappy and competitive despite missing No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Even without Jrue Holiday in Saturday night's game against the Houston Rockets, the Pelicans were still in the game in the final seconds.

The New Orleans Pelicans will again be without starting guard Jrue Holiday, as coach Alvin Gentry said Holiday will be out for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors.