Pelicans News Around the Web (10-29-2018)

Preview: New Orleans Pelicans fly into Denver in a matchup of top teams

Two 4-1 Western Conference teams meet on Monday night as the Denver Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans begin a five-game road trip on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, but they might be without a few players.

NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans look to get back into win column against Denver Nuggets

Alvin Gentry hopes to have the use of MVP candidate Anthony Davis.

Saturday's loss without Anthony Davis proves Pelicans need their superstar

Truth often gets lost in excitement.

A look at the New Orleans Pelicans' upcoming 5-game road trip

The New Orleans Pelicans embark on a five-game road trip beginning Monday night in Denver.

Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable with plantar fasciitis

Randle is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.