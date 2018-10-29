Posted: Oct 29, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (10-29-2018)

Preview: New Orleans Pelicans fly into Denver in a matchup of top teams

Two 4-1 Western Conference teams meet on Monday night as the Denver Nuggets host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read More »

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans begin a five-game road trip on Monday against the Denver Nuggets, but they might be without a few players.

Read More »

NBA Preview: New Orleans Pelicans look to get back into win column against Denver Nuggets

Alvin Gentry hopes to have the use of MVP candidate Anthony Davis.

Read More »

Saturday's loss without Anthony Davis proves Pelicans need their superstar

Truth often gets lost in excitement.

Read More »

A look at the New Orleans Pelicans' upcoming 5-game road trip

The New Orleans Pelicans embark on a five-game road trip beginning Monday night in Denver.

Read More »

Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable with plantar fasciitis

Randle is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Read More »
Tags
Gentry, Alvin, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans pelicans

Related Content

Gentry, Alvin

Pelicans

NBA