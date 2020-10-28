Pelicans News Around the Web (10-28-2020)

David Griffin: Stan Van Gundy gives Pelicans best chance to win now and in future

When New Orleans officially announced the hiring of Stan Van Gundy as head coach last week, one immediate question NBA media and fans debated was: Does this signal that the Pelicans are more focused on the present or the future?

With Stan Van Gundy, Pelicans feel they can win now and in the future

During his four-year run with the Detroit Pistons, Stan Van Gundy wore a closet full of hats. As president of basketball operations and head coach, he was responsible for acquiring talent and developing it.

Walker: Stan Van Gundy wins news conference, now turns attention to leading Pelicans to victory

Stan Van Gundy won his introductory news conference Tuesday long before he wrapped it up after about 45 or so minutes.

Stan Van Gundy’s evolution as a coach will be key to success in New Orleans

It’s been over 2 1/2 years since Stan Van Gundy coached in an NBA game.

Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy doesn't see set position for Zion Williamson

Two years removed from coaching in the NBA, Stan Van Gundy was looking for a "great opportunity" before returning.

Stan Van Gundy eager to shape Pelicans into 'tough, disciplined team'

Stan Van Gundy struggled to unmute himself Tuesday on the Zoom call for his introductory news conference, but once he did, the coach exhaustively covered a variety of topics, most notably his vision moving forward for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Van Gundy: I only had interest in Pelicans' coaching opening

Despite a number of teams' head coaching positions becoming available this offseason, Stan Van Gundy says he was only interested in manning the sidelines for the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Stan Van Gundy Says He Won't Limit Zion Williamson 'To A Position'

Stan Van Gundy said that he will be creative in how he uses Zion Williamson this upcoming season, and won't pin Williamson down to a single position.