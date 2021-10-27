Pelicans News Around the Web (10-27-2021)

Josh Hart questionable for Wednesday game vs. Atlanta

Fifth-year NBA veteran Josh Hart figured to be a prominent part of New Orleans’ rotation this season and was in the starting lineup on opening night vs. Philadelphia, but he’s been sidelined since then due to right quadriceps tendinosis. The Pelicans hope to get Hart back in uniform at some point soon, but he’s listed as questionable on Tuesday’s injury report to play Wednesday vs. Atlanta. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) remains listed as out, though he is making progress, according to Willie Green.

As Willie Green spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice, behind him was a pleasant sight for anyone involved with the New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson working with a trainer on the Ochsner Sports Performance Center court. Green said Williamson remains scheduled to have scans done on his right foot later this week or next week and that the All-Star forward is making positive steps.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has started doing a little bit of running on the court, according to NOLA.com's Christian Clark.

Now in his second season with New Orleans, center Willy Hernangomez has a unique vantage point on the NBA, having grown up in Spain dreaming of playing in the league. He and his brother Juan – a forward for the Boston Celtics – have faced each other roughly a dozen times since they were drafted in the mid-2010s. The 26-year-old Juan holds “draft bragging rights” over his 27-year-old sibling, having been picked by Denver just outside of the 2016 lottery, after Willy was a second-round choice in 2015.