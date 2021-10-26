Pelicans News Around the Web (10-26-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 107, Timberwolves 98

Devonte’ Graham dropped in a mid-range shot just before the first-half buzzer, then let out a yell that reverberated throughout Target Center as he gave New Orleans a double-digit lead. About 90 minutes later, all of Graham’s Pelicans teammates had reason to howl. After a big third-quarter surge by Minnesota, the Pelicans regained command in the fourth, giving new head coach Willie Green the first victory of his career.

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Brandon Ingram scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a season-opening three-game losing streak with a 107-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

At this exceptionally early stage of the regular season, Herbert Jones ranks 10th in total minutes (61) among all NBA rookies and – by a fairly wide margin – has earned the biggest role of any 2021 second-round pick, starting two games for New Orleans. Yet perhaps the best way to measure his impact comes from examining the plus-minus statistic, where the small-sample-size numbers jump off the page. The Pelicans have outscored their opponent by 30 points with Jones on the court, leading the team in that category. No other New Orleans player is on the positive side of the ledger, after one-sided losses to Philadelphia and Chicago, followed by a much more competitive defeat at Minnesota.