Pelicans News Around the Web (10-26-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The last time the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets met, it couldn’t be settled in 48 minutes.

Are the New Orleans Pelicans title contenders?

They’re only three games into the NBA season, but the New Orleans Pelicans have already shown that they’re going to be a force in the Western Conference.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-25-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media as the team begins preparation for tomorrow night's home game vs the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony Davis is the test Nets have been waiting for

Friday — against superstar Anthony Davis and his undefeated Pelicans — is when they’ll learn something about themselves.

Solomon Hill’s impact for Pelicans may not ‘show up in the box score’

Even if Point Solo doesn’t become a thing, Hill always plans on leaning on his defense to make an impact.

Pelicans Practice: Solomon Hill 10-25-18

Pelicans forward Solomon Hill talks about his role has changed after the first few games of the season.

Pelicans not concerned with Jrue Holiday’s rough offensive start

But is anyone actually worried about Holiday’s start? Nope.

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 10-24-18

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday talks about the teams play so far during their 3-0 start to the season.

Elfrid Payton's improved ability to shoot 3-ball a 'big one' for surging Pelicans' start to season

Elfrid Payton worked months preparing for this moment.

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton

New Orleans point guard Elfrid Payton is playing for his third different NBA team over the past nine months.

Kingsley House Unveils Gayle and Tom Benson Community Center

The Non-Profit Kingsley House unveiled the Gayle and Tom Benson Community Center, a new basketball gym and recreation area at its Irish Channel campus on October 25, 2018 to thank the Saints and Pelicans Owner for her generous donations over the years.