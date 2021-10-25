Pelicans News Around the Web (10-25-2021)

Josh Hart upgraded to questionable for Monday rematch vs. Wolves

A day after being listed as doubtful on New Orleans’ injury report hours before Saturday’s game in Minnesota, Josh Hart’s status changed Sunday afternoon to questionable with right quadriceps tendinosis. Hart did not play Saturday, but has a chance to play in Monday’s rematch against the Timberwolves (7 p.m., Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM).

