Pelicans News Around the Web (10-24-2018)

Julius Randle knew the shot was going in the moment it left Elfrid Payton’s hands.

The Pelicans hit the 100-point mark again but the defense turned it up when needed as the team pulled away in the second half for a 116-109 victory.

So this is what the Pelicans look like when they don’t shoot well. They settle for a measly 116 points in another victory.

New Orleans finally played a game in which it didn’t put up points at a blistering pace Tuesday, but even without an offensive eruption, the Pelicans had enough to outlast the Clippers and remain unbeaten.

New Orleans Pelicans set to announce G-League affiliate in Birmingham

The Pelicans will announce Wednesday it is set to operate a team in the NBA's developmental league starting in the 2019-20 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are launching a G League team in Birmingham, Alabama, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Birmingham is expected to land another professional sports team, this time on the hardwood.

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks with the media after the Pelicans 116-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on October 23, 2018.

Pelicans Anthony Davis filled up the stat sheet, tallying 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in their win over the LA Clippers.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis previews tonight's match-up vs the Los Angeles Clippers at 7pm in the Smoothie King Center.

Forward Anthony Davis speaks with the media after the Pelicans 116-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on October 23, 2018.