Pelicans News Around the Web (10-23-2020)

Pelicans name Stan Van Gundy head coach

Van Gundy becomes the seventh coach in Pelicans franchise history

David Griffin Believes New Orleans Pelicans Will Age Into Championships Like Fine Wine

New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin believes the core of this team will age into a championship label much like his favorite wines.

Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels on the hiring of Stan Van Gundy on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 22, 2020

Joel Meyers & Antonio Daniels of Fox Sports New Orleans speak with Daniel Sallerson about the Pelicans hiring Stan Van Gundy as their new head coach. Joel and Antonio share their opinions on Stan Van Gundy, their thoughts on where he can take this team, and more.

Five things to know about Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy

Social media reaction to New Orleans Pelicans hiring Stan Van Gundy

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that Stan Van Gundy will be the next head coach of the franchise. Take a look at the social media reaction following the hiring.

How Stan Van Gundy transformed street ball legend Rafer Alston's career: 'I owe a lot to Stan'

Rafer Alston knew he was running out of chances when he signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat in 2003.

Five questions Stan Van Gundy must answer for the Pelicans

After more than two months of looking at different candidates, the New Orleans Pelicans finally have a new head coach.

Stan Van Gundy gives honest assessment of his new PG Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy’s new job isn’t going to be a walk in the park. The major task expected of Van Gundy in his tenure in the Big Easy would be to mentor the abundance of young talent he has in his roster. One of the items on his list is his talented, yet polarizing point guard – Lonzo Ball.