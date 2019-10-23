Pelicans News Around the Web (10-23-2019)

Postgame wrap: Raptors 130, Pelicans 122 (OT)

The Pelicans are set to kick off a highly anticipated season against the defending champs, even with a Zion Williamson-sized hole in their hype balloon.

TORONTO — If things go the way David Griffin - the architect of the new-look New Orleans Pelicans hopes they go - there will someday be a ceremony in the Smoothie King Center similar to the one held in Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

TORONTO — With Anthony Davis no longer in the building, the 2019-20 New Orleans Pelicans planned to split the “face of the franchise” responsibilities between veteran combo guard Jrue Holiday and rookie sensation Zion Williamson.

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors slipped on shiny new rings, unfurled a championship banner, then got their title defense started with a hard-fought victory.

Pelicans SG Josh Hart hurts ankle, then shows off with double-double, big shot to help force OT

Pelicans shooting guard Josh Hart was only a few minutes into his debut with the team when it suddenly got painful.

Josh Hart hearts rebounds, records double-double in Pelicans' debut

TORONTO - Josh Hart is listed at 6-foot-5, which makes him the 11th tallest player on the New Orleans Pelicans roster.

In Pelicans' opening loss, Brandon Ingram's scoring output puts him in rare company

The Pelicans didn't escape Toronto or overtime with a win, but Brandon Ingram joined his new team with a rare performance.

Pelicans' GM says Zion Williamson's weight not a factor in injury; 'He's an elite athlete'

TORONTO - Zion Williamson didn't make the trip to Toronto for the Pelicans' season opener Tuesday night against the Raptors.