Pelicans News Around the Web (10-23-2018)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers: How to watch, live stream and lineups
The New Orleans Pelicans and their high-powered offense head back to the court on Tuesday night when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans focusing on defense after fast offensive start
After the first week of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans’ offense has been the best in the league.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans rise in weekly NBA power rankings
At the beginning of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans found themselves on the outside of the top 10 of many NBA power rankings.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans' 14 top-scoring performances of all-time
The New Orleans Pelicans put up a franchise-record 149 points in their win over the Sacramento Kings last Friday night.Read More »
Pelicans dominating frontcourt leaving opponents with few options
By not only playing fast, but also controlling the inside physically, the Pelicans are leaving opponents uncertain of what area to attack.Read More »
Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 22
The Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (10/23).Read More »
NBA PER: Anthony Davis, Jokic, Mirotic In Top-3
Anthony Davis leads the NBA in PER after the first week of the season with a mark of 37.9.Read More »
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-22-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry addresses the media following Pelicans practice today.Watch Here »
Pelicans Practice: Julius Randle 10-21-18
Julius Randle gives an update on his injury status today after practice.Watch Here »
Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 10-22-18
Elfrid Payton talks about how he is adjusting to his role with the Pelicans.Watch Here»
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 10-22-18
Jrue Holiday talks about the Pelicans' fast pace that they have been playing with so far this season.Watch Here»
New Orleans Pelicans send Trevon Bluiett to G-League
The New Orleans Pelicans officially transferred guard Trevon Bluiett to the G-League on Monday morning.Watch Here»