Pelicans News Around the Web (10-23-2018)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers: How to watch, live stream and lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans and their high-powered offense head back to the court on Tuesday night when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers.

New Orleans Pelicans focusing on defense after fast offensive start

After the first week of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans’ offense has been the best in the league.

New Orleans Pelicans rise in weekly NBA power rankings

At the beginning of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans found themselves on the outside of the top 10 of many NBA power rankings.

New Orleans Pelicans' 14 top-scoring performances of all-time

The New Orleans Pelicans put up a franchise-record 149 points in their win over the Sacramento Kings last Friday night.

Pelicans dominating frontcourt leaving opponents with few options

By not only playing fast, but also controlling the inside physically, the Pelicans are leaving opponents uncertain of what area to attack.

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of October 22

The Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (10/23).

NBA PER: Anthony Davis, Jokic, Mirotic In Top-3

Anthony Davis leads the NBA in PER after the first week of the season with a mark of 37.9.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-22-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry addresses the media following Pelicans practice today.

Pelicans Practice: Julius Randle 10-21-18

Julius Randle gives an update on his injury status today after practice.

Pelicans Practice: Elfrid Payton 10-22-18

Elfrid Payton talks about how he is adjusting to his role with the Pelicans.

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 10-22-18

Jrue Holiday talks about the Pelicans' fast pace that they have been playing with so far this season.

New Orleans Pelicans send Trevon Bluiett to G-League

The New Orleans Pelicans officially transferred guard Trevon Bluiett to the G-League on Monday morning.