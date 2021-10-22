Pelicans News Around the Web (10-22-2021)

Pelicans starting backcourt produces big night in opener vs. 76ers

NBA analysts seemed to have multiple questions this offseason while trying to evaluate New Orleans’ backcourt, with the most prominent being very simple: So who exactly are going to be the two starters? Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green didn’t want to tip his hand throughout training camp and preseason, but it wasn’t a huge surprise Wednesday when the combination of Devonte’ Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker filled the roles vs. Philadelphia.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: More big tests vs. bigs on road trip

Congratulations Jonas Valanciunas on your new contract extension. Now get ready for some serious battles in the paint.

Josh Hart questionable for Friday’s game at Chicago

A New Orleans starter in Wednesday’s season opener vs. Philadelphia, Josh Hart was limited to just 10 minutes of action against the 76ers due to injury. On Thursday’s official Pelicans injury update, the fifth-year NBA veteran is listed as questionable to play in Friday’s 7 p.m. interconference game at Chicago, due to right quadriceps tendinosis. Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) is listed as out for New Orleans.

Willie Green says Pelicans on track for full vaccination soon

The New Orleans Pelicans’ entire roster is on track to be fully vaccinated by the end of this month.

Young Core Rankings

Who has the brightest future in the NBA? We ranked each team’s collection of under-25 players based on their projections through the next half-decade.

Kushner: Zion's supporting cast might make the Pelicans better one day — but without him, it's tough

Last month, David Griffin referred to his roster as a Swiss Army knife.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jonas Valanciunas

When he made his NBA debut in 2013 for the Toronto Raptors, Jonas Valanciunas became the ninth Lithuania-born player to appear in the world’s most prestigious basketball league. It’s a testament to how popular the sport is in the European nation (population 2.8 million) that four more Lithuanians have broken into the NBA since then, including former Pelicans forward Donatas Motiejunas.