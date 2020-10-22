Pelicans News Around the Web (10-22-2020)

2020 Draft Preview - No. 1: Jon Krawczynski on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 21, 2020

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer begin their 2020 NBA Draft preview with Senior Writer for The Athletic, Jon Krawczynski. Krawczynski covers the Minnesota Timberwolves and provides some knowledge on who and what the Timberwolves will be looking for in their No. 1 pick.

