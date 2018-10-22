Posted: Oct 22, 2018

Pelicans News Around the Web (10-22-2018)

Jrue Holiday makes good on promise to Nikola Mirotic

On Friday morning, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday made a promise to forward Nikola Mirotic. Every time Mirotic scored 30 points or more this season, Holiday would purchase a bottle of wine for him.

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-21-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following practice Sunday.

Pelicans Practice: Julius Randle 10-21-18

Julius Randle gives an update on his injury status Sunday after practice.

