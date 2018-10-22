Pelicans News Around the Web (10-22-2018)

Jrue Holiday makes good on promise to Nikola Mirotic

On Friday morning, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday made a promise to forward Nikola Mirotic. Every time Mirotic scored 30 points or more this season, Holiday would purchase a bottle of wine for him.

