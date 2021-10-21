Pelicans News Around the Web (10-21-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 117, Pelicans 97

Teams with greater continuity and familiarity often hold a major advantage in basketball, particularly early in a season. Despite being without one of its two All-Stars from 2020-21, Philadelphia’s edge in chemistry and cohesiveness was evident Wednesday, as the 76ers pulled away from New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-point victory. The interconference matchup was evenly played for a half, resulting in a 53-all deadlock, but Philadelphia got hot from the perimeter after intermission and put the clamps down defensively against New Orleans. The home team only managed 17 third-quarter points, creating a double-digit hole.

New Orleans Pelicans and Jonas Valančiūnas agree to contract extension

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and center Jonas Valančiūnas have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a two-year extension worth $30.1 million, agents Aaron Mintz, Mitch Nathan and Drew Morrison of CAA Basketball told ESPN on Wednesday.