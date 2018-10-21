Pelicans News Around the Web (10-21-2018)
A look at the New Orleans Pelicans' fast start by the numbers
The New Orleans Pelicans have had one of the hottest starts in NBA history.Read More »
How defense turned Pelicans' win over Sacramento from shootout to blowout
The number on the left side of the scoreboard was eye-popping.Read More »
New Orleans Pelicans obliterate franchise mark for points after dismantling young Sacramento Kings, 149-129
An all too easy 20-point victory follows a 19-point stunner over the Rockets.Read More »
Red-hot Nikola Mirotic spearheads Pelicans' superb opening week
While registering astronomical numbers in victories over the Rockets and Kings, Mirotic and the Pelicans haven’t had much trouble getting to 100.Read More»