Pelicans News Around the Web (10-20-2021)

Pair of 2021 NBA All-Stars out Wednesday in Pelicans-76ers opener

New Orleans and Philadelphia combined to put a total of three players in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Unfortunately for basketball fans, only one of them (Joel Embiid) will be on the floor in the Smoothie King Center during Wednesday’s matchup.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Willie Green coaching debut vs. familiar franchise

When the NBA’s 2021-22 schedule was released in August, Willie Green immediately took note of the first line on his team’s docket: Oct. 20, Philadelphia at New Orleans. The schedulemaker probably didn’t have this in mind, but it meant Green’s official debut as an NBA head coach with the Pelicans would come against the 76ers, for whom he played the first seven seasons of his pro career.

NBA Southwest Division roundtable: 2021-22 season preview, part 2

To preview the upcoming season around the Southwest, Pelicans.com gathered together our familiar panel. On Monday in part 1, the panel examined the primary issues specific to their own teams.

New Orleans Pelicans season preview: Everything you need to know about a pivotal 2021-22 season

Three short years after the end of the Anthony Davis era, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves at a crossroads yet again.

NBA season picks: Kevin Durant for MVP and other staff predictions for 2021-22

Last season, we loved L.A. No, not the LA Clippers, as they’re officially known, but the Lakers, fresh off a bubble title, their 17th NBA ‘chip overall, were our preseason prediction darlings.

Willie Green’s message to Pelicans: Capitalize on every opportunity

The longevity of an NBA player’s career is often based on a variety of factors. Talent is an obvious requirement. Health and durability are necessities. Finding the right team and quickly figuring out how one’s strengths can best help that club win games? Invaluable.

Rod Walker: Here's the story of the Pelicans' new coach, Willie Green, who's built for the task at hand

Terrah Green knows Willie Green better than anyone.